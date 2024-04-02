April has begun, and Xbox plans to celebrate the arrival of the new month the way it does best, revealing a list of the games that will arrive on the Game Pass service in the coming days, and On this occasion we have a quite interesting selection.

From today, Superhot: Mind Control Delete will be available in this service and, in the next, titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition and Lil Gator Gamethey will join the extensive catalog that Xbox Game Pass offers us. This is the full list:

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available now

LEGO 2K Drive (Cloud and Console) – April 3

Lil Gator Game (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 4

EA Sports PGA Tour (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – April 4

kona (Cloud and Console) – April 9

Botany Manor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 9

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 11

Harold Halibut (Cloud, Console and Xbox Series X|S) – April 16

This is a very good list, not so flashy, but with a series of quality games, such as LEGO 2K Drive, Lil Gator Game and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, the latter being the jewel in the crown on this occasion. However, it is not all good news, since On April 15, the following Game Pass titles will disappear:

Amnesia Collection (Cloud, Console and PC)

Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console and PC)

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console and PC)

Phantom Abyss (Cloud, Console and PC)

Research and Destroy (Cloud, Console and PC)

soma (Cloud, Console and PC)

For all horror game lovers, this list will be a substantial hit. As usual, We remind you that you can purchase any of these titles with a 15% discount in the Microsoft Store. On related topics, images of the new Xbox are leaked. Likewise, Xbox would finance the next Toys For Bob game.

Editor's Note:

From this list, the game I'm most excited to play is Lil Gator Game. I have heard that this is a platform similar to Banjo-Kazooie, with everything and a style similar to what we would see in the Saturn generation. Without a doubt, something we should all have on our radar.

Via: Xbox