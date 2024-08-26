Owlcat Games, the same people who made Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, have Another Angle Games’ Shadow of the Road announced for PC a turn-based role-playing game set in 1868 Japan a land fiercely divided by a brutal civil war fought between the traditionalist forces of the Tokugawa Shogun and the army of Emperor Mutsuhito, supported by the British East Nippon Company.

The announcement trailer

It is a world that mixes magic and technology, where warriors, spies and magical beings face each other on the battlefield. The player will therefore find himself visiting ancient temples consumed by time that stand next to imposing steam engines. To celebrate the announcement, a trailer was also released, which shows the game in action, between isometric view and turn-based combat between a large number of units.

The player will then have to take part in a very dangerous mission under the Tokugawa spymaster, who has recruited the rōnin, Satoru and Akira, to protect a mysterious boy with immense and uncontrollable powers. Along the way, many other characters will join the cause, each with their own past and motivations. Together, they will face enormous and growing dangers, trying to regain their honor and change the course of history.

So we are faced with the classic title in which The player’s choices will influence the storyallowing them to form new bonds, break long-standing friendships, or heal family ties.

Unfortunately currently Shadow of the Road It doesn’t have an official release dateso we just have to wait for further communications from the publisher.