Tengo Projectsubsidiary of Natsume Atarihas released a new video teasing the official announcement regarding the remake of Shadow of the Ninjaa side-scrolling game dated 1990 and originally released on Nintendo Entertainment System. In the video, the composer Hiroyuki Iwatsuki visit the “super composer” Iku Mizutani in Osaka, where he tells him that Tengo Project is working on the remake of one of the old titles of Natsume Atari on which Mizutani has worked in the past, and asks the latter to take care of the music.

Mizutani plays a short jingle on guitar, revealing the title screen theme of Shadow of the Ninja. As it continues to play, some scenes from the remake are shown for a few moments. More information will be shared in the future, see the video in question below.

Shadow of the Ninja – Announcement teaser

Source: Tengo Project Street Gematsu