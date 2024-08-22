ININ Games has released a new trailer dedicated to Shadow of the Ninja Rebornnext one coming soon August 29th on consoles and PC. As previously mentioned, this is the remake of BLUE SHADOWclassic side-scrolling action game from the 90s. The game will feature localization in several languages, including Italian and will be available in both digital and physical editions.

We leave you now with the trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn – Countdown Trailer

Source: ININ Games