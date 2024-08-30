ININ Games has released the launch trailer for Shadow of the Ninja Rebornavailable today on consoles and PC. It will be possible to purchase it digitally on all platforms at the price of €19.99The physical version is instead only available for PlayStation 5 And Nintendo Switchand it will be possible to purchase it at price of €30.98.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn – Launch Trailer

Source: ININ Games