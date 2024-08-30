After the excellent Wild Guns Reloaded and Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, NatsumeAtari and its internal development team Tengo Project have Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn, remake of the cult NES game, has finally been released Shadow of the Ninja (known in Europe as Blue Shadow and in Japan as Yami no Shigotonin Kage). Of course, the graphics have been completely redone and some game mechanics have been revised, while still maintaining a decidedly retro flavor.

A retro experience

It’s 2029, a cruel and dystopian future very close to our present, and two ninja warriors, Hayate and Kaede, have a mission to save the nation… again, 33 years after the original. “To face the onslaught of powerful enemies, in this exciting action adventure you will be able to use a mighty katana and a wide variety of weapons that have been greatly expanded from the original NES game.” explains the official description. We are therefore faced with an action platformer, playable alone or in co-op, with two unique characters with their own rich arsenal.

In total, Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn is made up of six long levels full of enemies and deadly traps, as well as bosses to defeat. In short, it is a decidedly frenetic and challenging title, as visible also from the official launch trailer which shows various moments of play. The flavor is that of the past, but the operation is decidedly modern.

For the rest, we remind you that Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch.