ININ Games has released a short behind-the-scenes documentary featuring the developers of Shadow of the Ninja Reborn. Inside the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the legendary Japanese development team of I have a project tells the origins of the game and some background on its creation.

Before leaving you with the video I remind you that the game is currently available on consoles and PCEnjoy!

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn – Beyond the Shadows

Source: ININ Games