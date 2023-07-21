Shadow of the Ninja is a scrolling action with platform elements dated 1990, originally released on the NES and known in Europe as Blue Shadow and in Japan as Yami no Shigotonin Kage. It is an action with a typical style of those years, especially on the Nintendo platform.

The Tengo Project team, a subsidiary of Natsume Atari, seems to be making it clear that there is a remake Of Shadow of the Ninja coming, which will probably come announced in the coming days with some images already circulating online.

The video that reveals the probable remake

Based on what has emerged, it seems that the new project is a total remake, but faithful to the original as for character, general spirit and setting, waiting to find out more.

The information was leaked from a video in which the composer Hiroyuki Iwatsuki of Tengo Project visits ex-Natsume composer Iku Mizutani in Osaka.

From this meeting, information on this Shadow of the Ninja remake emerges, which evidently will have to be presented in the next period.

The original Shadow of the Ninja starred two ninjas sent to kill Emperor Garuda inside a futuristic version of New York, or something like that. The gameplay it was structured as an action platform, between fights and platforms, which required you to control the protagonists within various intricate levels and grappling with numerous enemies, to be knocked down using katanas and typical ninja weapons.