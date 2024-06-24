Although Shadow of the Erdtree has become one of the most critically acclaimed DLC of all time, it seems that fans are not entirely happy with this content. On Steam, the expansion has a mixed reception, and Much of this is due to a characteristic factor of FromSoftware’s work, difficulty.

Currently, more than 44 thousand reviews of Shadow of the Erdtree are available on Steam, of which more than 15 thousand are negative. Some of these are related to the performance of the PC version, something that has always affected FromSoftware ports on this platform. However, much of these comments are related to the high difficulty of the DLC.

“The base game is 11/10 but the systems they introduced to weaken us in the expansion are too many. Even with a +5 scudatree bonus, even a basic infantryman has the ability to kill you in 2 or 3 hits.” “I understand making things difficult. But giving everyone infinite super armor with infinite combo sequences is very boring. That’s not even difficult. You are simply creating something that is impossible.”

Let us remember that many have criticized those who cannot handle the high difficulty of FromSoftware’s work and ask for a facial mode. Now, part of this same community is the one that cannot handle the challenge that Shadow of the Erdtree give us. Mainly, many have pointed out an artificial difficulty in making the Scudatree system have more weight.

Considering the work of the studio, it is very likely that these complaints will fall on deaf ears. Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director, has made it clear that this expansion is difficult, and you need to make use of the tools that the game has to overcome the challenges present here. On related topics, here you can check out our review of Shadow of the Erdtree. Likewise, the expansion does not add more trophies.

Author’s Note:

If you ignore the tools that the DLC has, then yes, the expansion is extremely difficult. However, if you explore and make use of everything the title has for us, then the challenges are not so complicated. In my case, my strength build and Mimic were more than enough to overcome all the challenges of Shadow of the Erdtree.

