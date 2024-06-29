It’s not a secret that Shadow of the Erdtree is an expansion with a high difficulty. While many have come to think that Bloodborne either Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice offer a greater challenge, Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of Elden Ring, has confirmed that The bosses in the new DLC are some of the most difficult creations FromSoftware has ever made.

In a recent interview with CNE, Miyazaki revealed that the bosses, especially the optional ones in Shadow of the Erdtree, are some of the most complicated the studio has created to date. This is what he said about it:

“The new challenges for the player will be the boss encounters, as well as the different types of threats that the world will impose on people in different areas to explore. Of course, some bosses are a necessary part of the development and story arc, but others are not. The ones that are not particularly difficult, I think will provide a very good challenge and obstacle for the players. “We tried to make that the basis of the DLC boss encounters, so we hope players will find it much more engaging and fun.”

With the DLC now in the hands of players, over the past few days we’ve seen how these villains are some of the biggest challenges for players in general. This is not only limited to the optional ones, but the main ones as well, with the last one being an obstacle that not many have overcome. On related topics, you can check our review of Shadow of the Erdtree here. Likewise, the new update of Elden Ring reduces the difficulty in the DLC.

Author’s Note:

There are only a couple of bosses that gave me the most trouble in the DLC. One of these was the final boss, and the other was Bayle, who has become quite the internet sensation. It will be interesting to see which obstacles are the most problematic for other players.

Via: CNET