There are numerous historical Japanese IPs that are returning to timidly appear on the market. Between Valkyrie Profile, Chrono Chross (find our review at this address), Live a Live, and a possible return of Final Fantasy Tactics, it seems that the JRPG of the past are destined to return, with the support of an audience that you have never forgotten them. Today it would seem to be the turn of Shadow Heartswhose trademark has been filed by Universal Entertainment last April 27th.

Shadow Hearts is an RPG of the PlayStation 2 era, released in 2003, which has earned the reputation of over the years cult thanks to its dark atmospheres and themes Lovecraftiansrecently returned to the fore thanks to the masterpiece by FromSoftware “Bloodborne“. The game, itself the spiritual successor of Koudelka (1999) received two sequels: “Shadow Hearts: Covenant“, In 2004, and”Shadow Hearts: From the New World“, In 2005.

Already in 2021 Universal Entertainment had ruled on the possible return of Shadow Hearts in the form of a sequel or remake, tempering the public’s hopes with a peremptory “there are no plans”. However, it may be that the introduction of a catalog of PS2 classics in the PlayStation Plus subscription offer has convinced Universal Entertainment to review their plans. At this point we just have to wait, hoping for the return of the cult epic created by the deceased Sacnoth.

