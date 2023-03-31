There duration of the campaign Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be equal to at least 25-30 hours: the lead designer of Mimimi GamesMoritz Wagner, underlining that this value will increase where players want to fully explore the game world.

Protagonist of a new trailer a few days ago, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will therefore offer avery substantial experienceand considering the curriculum of the development team certainly will not be bored.

“It’s difficult to estimate, because in a game like ours a lot depends on how much experience users have with the genre,” explained Wagner. “It also matters how much you become involved in the story, the optional content and so on.”

“For an experienced player running at normal speed I’d say at least 25-30 hours. However there are tons of things to do even after you get to the end of the campaign (…), which means that Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be able to keep you company for longer, if you wish.”

To find out more about the new title from Mimimi Games, check out our preview of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.