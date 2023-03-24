On the occasion of the Spring 2023 Future Games Show, he also returned to show himself Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crewthe particular strategy with a pirate setting which proposes a deep tactical action with different characters.

There isn’t one yet release date specifies, but Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is expected to arrive in the course of 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. It is a stealth strategy game set in an alternate version of the Golden Age of Piracy.

In a world where the curse of lost souls haunts the mysterious archipelago of the Lost Caribbean, under the control of the terrible forces of the Inquisition, the pirate Afia searches for the legendary black pearls to restore life to her cursed crew.

Are present eight fellow adventurers, each with their own unique personalities and supernatural powers. With these we find ourselves launching allies or enemies with Gaelle’s magic cannon, using Mr. Mercury’s soul anchor to open magical portals or traveling through space-time to launch stealth attacks with Afia’s mythical sword, just to make some examples.

While waiting for a more precise release date, let’s see this new trailer which shows further sections of the gameplay of the game. To get to know him better, we refer you to our preview of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.