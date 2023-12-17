The development studio Mimimi Games is now out of the world of video game development, but it still wanted to make a final gift to the community of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew surprisingly publishing some tools for modders . In this way, those who bought this splendid title will be able to play it beyond the time necessary to complete the official contents.

A game underrated by the public

Despite the reviews more than positive, including ours, and despite the appreciation of the paying public, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew did not sell much, to the point that shortly after its release Mimimi Games announced its abandonment from the video game industry . Before finally closing its doors, however, it published some DLC and today has provided all modders with the tools necessary to expand the game to the limit.

Specifically, modder tools give access to all game assets, which can be used freely. It also offers a function to export the work done, so you can share it with the entire community on Mod.iowhere Mimimi started an official page for the game.

There are obviously also some limitations, such as the impossibility of creating levels from scratch. In any case, it is a beautiful gift, considering all the circumstances.