Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew it came out in a bit of an unfortunate period, squeezed as it is between Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield. Nonetheless, this is a very good game, as evidenced by the record acceptance it is receiving on Steam, where 99% of the current 188 reviews are positive.

Actually the percentage is even higher since there is only one negative reviewwritten in Japanese, in which the user complains about the second it takes to save the game (which he thinks reduces immersion), the long click required to interact with objects (which for him is a defect for the same reason for the previous one, even if it serves to avoid errors when there are more objects on the screen) and the lack of animations showing the objectives achieved (which are still displayed on the map, so you always know what to do).