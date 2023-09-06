Mimimi Games has released a big update For Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, pirate-themed stealth strategy of very recent publication. It’s about the first major patch after the minor hotfix from a few days ago.

There are many important innovations, such as the addition of camera controls taken directly from those of Desperados III ev, the two previous titles of the studio. For now the patch is only available for the PC version of the game, but will soon be launched on consoles as well.

Among other novelties, several have been fixed bugs related to key bindings, the system for calculating game completion has been revised and many minor fixes have been made. If you want to know all the details of the patch, read the official release note.