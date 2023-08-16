2023 will be remembered as a golden year for the world of video games. To the already many excellent titles launched over the last few months is also about to be added Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crewwhich was awarded gods critics’ votes excellent, receiving some reviews generally very positive.
The votes
- Multiplayer.it – 9/10
- God is a Geek – 10/10
- WhatIfGaming – 10/10
- Saving Content – 5/5
- Gaming Trend – 95/100
- GameGrin – 9.5/10
- Game Blast – 9.5/10
- GameSpot – 9/10
- PlayStation Universe – 9/10
- GamingBolt – 9/10
- SECTOR.sk – 9 / 10
- Zoom – 9/10
- Xbox Era – 9/10
- Kakuchopurei – 90/100
- AltChar – 90 / 100
- PC Gamer – 87/100
- IGN Italy – 8.7/10
- New Game Network – 82/100
- Eurogamer – 4/5
- Shacknews – 8/10
- GameMAG – 8/10
- GameLuster – 8/10
- Try Hard Guides – 7.5/10
- Checkpoint Gaming – 7.5/10
- GamesRadar+ – 3.5 / 5
- WellPlayed – 7/10
As you can see, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew received votes ranging from 7 to 10, with a large prevalence of 9 and 8. In short, everyone liked it a bit, since no real slating emerged. despite some more critical judgments for the great difficulty and for the repetition of certain maps.
For the rest, we remind you that if you are interested, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be available from tomorrow 17 August 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.
