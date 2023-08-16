2023 will be remembered as a golden year for the world of video games. To the already many excellent titles launched over the last few months is also about to be added Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew which was awarded gods critics’ votes excellent, receiving some reviews generally very positive.

The votes

Critics loved Shadow Gambit, including us

Multiplayer.it – ​​9/10

God is a Geek – 10/10

WhatIfGaming – 10/10

Saving Content – 5/5

Gaming Trend – 95/100

GameGrin – 9.5/10

Game Blast – 9.5/10

GameSpot – 9/10

PlayStation Universe – 9/10

GamingBolt – 9/10

SECTOR.sk – 9 / 10

Zoom – 9/10

Xbox Era – 9/10

Kakuchopurei – 90/100

AltChar – 90 / 100

PC Gamer – 87/100

IGN Italy – 8.7/10

New Game Network – 82/100

Eurogamer – 4/5

Shacknews – 8/10

GameMAG – 8/10

GameLuster – 8/10

Try Hard Guides – 7.5/10

Checkpoint Gaming – 7.5/10

GamesRadar+ – 3.5 / 5

WellPlayed – 7/10

As you can see, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew received votes ranging from 7 to 10, with a large prevalence of 9 and 8. In short, everyone liked it a bit, since no real slating emerged. despite some more critical judgments for the great difficulty and for the repetition of certain maps.

For the rest, we remind you that if you are interested, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be available from tomorrow 17 August 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.