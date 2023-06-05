Soon we will be able to play one demos Of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. The development studio Mimimi Games has in fact promised to publish it on the occasion of the Steam Next Fest of June 2023.

More precisely, the event will be held between 19 and 26 June and will, as always, be full of demos to play, games to learn about by watching developer streams and more.

The demo will include the first act of the game, i.e. it will offer approximately 2-4 hours of gameplay. Duration will vary based on experience with the Commandos-style tactical strategy genre and style of play used. It will include the introduction, several missions on two islands, visits on the ghost ship of the protagonists, the Red Marley, which will act as a hub area between the missions.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is the new game from the authors of the critically and commercially acclaimed Shadow Tactics and Desperados III. In this case Mimimi has chosen the path of self-publishing, creating a completely new intellectual property, based on ghost pirates and the golden age of the filibusta. The player will join the Red Marley, which will literally be a character, and will have to assemble a crew of cursed pirates, all with supernatural powers. The goal will be to stop the inquisition, which has plans that are not exactly crystalline and which divides the protagonists from Captain Mordechai’s treasure.

Before leaving we remind you that Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will come out throughout 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.