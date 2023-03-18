Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is the protagonist of a new video diary in which the developers talked about different aspects of this project, also taking advantage of the opportunity to present Toyathe pirate ninja who is part of the roster.

Equipped with the ability to teleportthis character offers a really interesting set of skills, which we will be able to use in a really effective way to get the better of our opponents during the campaign.

After the nice comparison between the trailer and behind the scenes, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew therefore continues the promotional path that will lead us to the launch of the game on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, scheduled for this year.

The video diary also talks about what the game actually is, the goals that the authors have set themselves and the emphasis they wanted to give to the freedom of action of the players, as well as the way in which they used the element of magic to enrich the experience in a different way than usual.