Let’s find out what they are votes assigned by the magazine Edgand in the October 2023 issue, which they see prevail Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew on all other games of the month, despite only receiving an 8.

On the other hand, the judgment on Atlas Fallen by Deck13 was cold, which only got a 6, the same vote received by Remnant II, while Exoprimal by Capcom, Jagged Alliance 3 by Haemimont Games and Pikmin 4 by Nintendo did a little better, having reached the 7 all three, but they didn’t shine anyway.

The worst game of the month however is The Banished Vault, which only managed to snag a paltry 5.