By the end of the week, representatives of the 27 member states met to discuss the technical aspects of the sanctions package, at a time when Western reports revealed that there was little opposition to escalating enforcement of the energy embargo, even from countries believed to benefit from undeclared imports of Russian crude.

Using intermediaries, Russian companies continue to ship oil around the world despite widespread Western sanctions on the energy industry, while at the same time importing American and European technology through countries that have not imposed sanctions on Russia.

“Shadow Fleet”

According to the European Commission’s draft proposals for the sanctions package, ships secretly carrying Russian crude will be banned from the bloc’s ports.

According to the newspaper “Politico”, the proposal targets the so-called “shadow fleet” of old tankers carrying Russian crude since the European Union banned imports of Russian oil and petroleum products in conjunction with the price ceiling imposed by the Group of Seven last March.

According to an analysis by S&P Global, Russia does not have enough ships to carry its oil, so it is forced to use other countries’ tankers to transport its oil, and much of this fleet is believed to be owned by Greece.

The draft penalties said some ships are turning off their GPS transponders and transponders to avoid detection.

The oil measures are part of a broader sanctions package that is likely to target third countries for boosting trade with Russia, including China, as well as an annex to recall certain countries and products.

real test

And the European Union spokesperson, Luis Miguel Bueno, previously said, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the focus of the bloc countries is on ensuring the full and unconditional implementation of our sanctions against Russia.”

“This means making sure operators in the European market know their obligations and the consequences of violating the sanctions regime and ensuring that they are not circumvented, including through third countries. From this standpoint, cooperation with third countries is essential for us,” he added.

On the other hand, the expert of the Association of Certified Professionals in Combating Money Laundering, George Voloshin, stated that although there is no strong opposition to tightening oil sanctions measures, the real test will come once these steps are implemented by the countries of the bloc.

“There has been very limited enforcement across the EU so far with respect to the sanctions,” he added.

Who benefits?

In statements to “Sky News Arabia”, Paul Sullivan, a non-resident fellow at the Global Energy Center of the Atlantic Council, outlined the consequences of the 11th package of European sanctions against Russia, saying that: