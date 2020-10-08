Half of the funeral market in Moscow belongs to shadow companies, Artyom Yekimov, director of the Ritual State Budgetary Institution, told RBC about this.

“Shadow companies” who have captured the market are aimed at their own income, they do not pay taxes and are not officially registered in any organizational and legal form, Yekimov said. He called the “shadowing” of proceeds one of the main problems in the funeral services market, noting that such companies operate without contracts.

Alexei Nemeryuk, head of the Moscow department of trade and services, noted that the share of shadow companies varies depending on the segment of the funeral market, but it can reach 90 percent.

In Moscow, during the pandemic, the demand for cremation increased – the number of such services increased by 38 percent. At a standard ratio, 54 percent of cremations occur to 46-47 percent of burials in the ground, but after the pandemic, it is 70-72 percent of cremations and 28-30 percent of burials.