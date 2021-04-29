Just a few hours ago we were talking to you about Shadow and Bone, Netflix’s new fantasy hit that has surprised locals and strangers and that not only has it been well received by the press and users, but its good start is also confirmed by the figures. And is that Shadow and Bone was the second most watched series on its debut weekend, as pointed out by the North American portal TV Time (via ScreenRant). According to the data on this site, the work that is based on Leigh Bardugo’s books was only surpassed by the last episode of the season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Disney + series.

As is usual, this ranking has been prepared with the data that TV Time handles, since Netflix does not usually publish official figures. However, there are more indications that the success of Shadow and Bone is a reality. For example, TV Time (with figures from its website) states that Shadow and Bone was the April’s most anticipated series by its users and that surpassed in expectation the recent triumphs of the video on demand platform as Lady’s Gambit, Lupine or The Bridgertons. For now, however, Netflix still does not confirm the renewal for a second season of a series that has already risen to the top of the successes of the service, only behind The Witcher in hype generated, always according to this source.

For putting us in the situation, Netflix recently renovated The Bridgertons up to a fourth season having issued only the first. Thus, seeing the support that Shadow and Bone has obtained in its first days of life, it is to be hoped that we will not take too long to see a renewal in a big way as the one now discussed. Remember that Shadow and Bone tells us the story of Alina starkov, a cartographer with hidden power who lives in a world divided by a gigantic shadow and whose ability is desired by all factions in that universe.