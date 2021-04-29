Just a few days before the premiere of Shadow and Bone on Netflix, the fantasy series based on the saga written by Leigh bardugo has managed to capture the attention of viewers from the first chapter, so many wonder when a second installment of fiction would arrive.

In a recent interview with the CBR web medium, the director Eric Heisserer and the novelist explained that they intend to create more episodes of the show .

“We have plans. It is not up to us if we can execute them, but we have many plans and many books that have a long way to go. My readers know, I love suspenseful good times. I want them to be satisfied at the end of the story, but desperate for more, so I think Eric did quite well, “said Bardugo.

For his part, Heisserer ironically mentioned the success of Shadow and bone. “I guess I said, ‘I dare you not to give me another season, Netflix.’ It’s a really scary game, I don’t think I should be doing that, but here I am, “concluded the director.

Shadow and Bone – Trailer

What is Shadow and Bone about?

With eight newly released episodes, the story takes place in a world divided in two by a huge barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh. In that situation, a young soldier discovers a power that could finally unite her country.

As she struggled to hone her skill, dangerous forces conspired against her and waged an epic battle of unpredictable magnitude. How will you succeed?