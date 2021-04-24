Shadow and bone, the new Netflix original series, has quickly risen to the popularity rankings within hours of its premiere. With a total of eight episodes, users have been delighted with the ‘youth version of Game of thrones’.

As we saw, the story takes place in a world divided in two by a huge barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh. In that situation, a young soldier discovers a power that could finally unite her country.

As she struggled to hone her power, dangerous forces conspired against her and waged an epic battle of unpredictable magnitude. Next, we tell you what happened at the end and its meaning for a second season.

Spoiler Warning

What happened at the end of Shadow and Bone?

After so many mysteries, it is discovered that General Kirigan was responsible for creating the shadow. After retaining Alina, he uses his powers as a Sun Summoner to destroy Novokribirsk and deliver a powerful message to the world: he controls light and shadows.

Against their wishes, the Ravens (Kaz, Inej and Jesper), Mal and Zoya stop their plans in a fierce battle. After the victory, Alina realizes that she does not need Kirigan to expand her power and grows as a character, consolidating her destiny and role in the world.

What does the end of the series mean?

Alina understood that the Deer of Morozova chose only her. Photo: composition / Netflix

After the last episode, fans were left with several doubts about Kirigan’s plan, the monsters that aided him, Inej’s fate or if Alina will be able to destroy the Shadow once and for all. This would mean that the series will have a second season to tie up all the loose ends.

At the moment there is nothing confirmed by Netflix, but its success on the platform and level of popularity should already be worth a renewal for even more deliveries on the small screen.