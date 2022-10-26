The Shadow cloud computing service has unveiled all the details of the Power Upgrade, designed specifically for cloud gaming. This is a new high-performance configuration, designed to give players maximum performance, without having to buy a new PC.

Let’s see the configuration:

An AMD EPYC 7543P CPU with 4 cores and 8 threads

The power of a high-end GPU, with an NVIDIA RTX A4500 (an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 class card designed for professionals)

16GB of RAM

Integrated 1Gbps fiber connection

Shadow also announced that the configuration will only offer Nvidia RTX A4500 GPUs at launch, but that more GPUs from Nvidia and AMD will arrive later.

Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

The Power Upgrade is available at a price of € 14.99 per month, in addition to the basic monthly subscription fee of € 29.99. Users can also add additional storage options, easily upgradeable up to 5TB.

If you’re not one of the first lucky users of Power Upgrade, don’t worry – it’s still available in limited quantities! And remember: additional Power Upgrade slots will be available in November and continuously on a regular basis. Users will be updated via email and through Shadow’s social channels, so stay tuned!

The launch of the Power Upgrade is just the tip of the iceberg

The release of the Power Upgrade is an important moment for the company, but that’s not all SHADOW is working on.

During the keynote, SHADOW promised to make the Shadow service available to more users and kept its word; the services are now available to over 120 million additional users, as Austria, Canada, Sweden, Denmark and Italy have joined the #TeamShadow in the past few weeks. In addition, all these countries will benefit from the Power Upgrade starting October 26th. Spain will join #TeamShadow in the coming weeks.

Behind the scenes, two complete migrations are currently being finalized: the back-end infrastructure is migrated to a new internal technology platform (the Core Business Platform), for greater security, more functionality and a completely redesigned customer interface. Meanwhile In the meantime SHADOW is physically migrating all of its global servers to OVHcloud infrastructures. This move promises a more energy efficient and environmentally friendly process.

“It’s been four years since we last proposed a new configuration due to component shortages and other issues. The publication of the Power Update is the symbol of the new chapter SHADOW is about to enter: we want to offer new products, new features. and meet all the expectations of our customers. Above all, we were able to deliver on what we promised in May, “said Eric Sèle, CEO of SHADOW. “We are particularly proud and excited about all of this and can’t wait for customers to tell us what they think about the Power Upgrade.”

“I am proud of all the work done by the SHADOW team. So many things have happened since we joined the project! SHADOW is moving forward and what we are offering here is just the beginning of everything we aim to achieve. We can’t wait to see what awaits us in the future! ”Added Octave Klaba, Shadow’s Chairman.