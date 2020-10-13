Highlights: A horrific accident happened on Saturday night at Shaadipur flyover

Three friends in a car were tragically killed when they collided with a guard-loaded tractor-trolley on Saturday night at the Shadipur flyover. The tractor driver accused in this case has not yet been caught by the police. To catch him, the police team of Moti Nagar police station is camping in a village in Rohtak. Police say he is expected to be caught soon. On the other hand, Pravin Singh (38), who survived the accident, does not remember anything about this incident. The family members of the deceased said that after being discharged from the hospital, when he spoke to Praveen, he said that he did not remember anything about the incident. They do not even know that three of their friends have died.

The family members of Praveen, who lived in Jhilmil MIG flat in East Delhi, tried to know what had happened. Family members say that Praveen is repeatedly saying that he should have someone talk to his three friends. Nobody’s calling. No one is talking What happened after all? Family members say that the incident seems to have had a profound effect on Praveen’s mind. Its direct impact is visible on his memory. Seeing this matter, Praveen is shown to another doctor.

Doctor is being consulted whether there is any injury on Praveen’s mind or any other part of the body, which has not been detected. Which may have affected his memory. Experts are also calling it shock. Experts say that in such incidents many times it happens that the person who survives does not remember anything about the incident or remembers it after some time. Right now Praveen is being advised to rest. No information has yet been received about the purse of the dead. However, two of the missing three mobile phones have been found. One of them was found inside the damaged car.

Experts say that Rajesh Sharma was driving the car. Praveen was sitting just behind Rajesh. While Charandeep Singh was seated next to the driving seat and Tarun Gupta on the seat just behind Charandeep. The left-side part of the car has suffered more damage. This suggests that the guards on this side were tall. Who broke into the head, neck and chest of Charandeep and entered Tarun’s body. While driving the car Rajesh was not hurt much. It is possible that he died of cardiac arrest or that any internal injury was the cause of death. All this will be known only after the postmortem report. Praveen, sitting behind Rajesh, also did not get hurt much. His life was saved, but he was shocked.