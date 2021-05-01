Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Musallam, President of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, the beginnings of the second season of the “Shadu Al-Ahrf” program on Sharjah TV, dealing with the march of the Emirati poet Sultan bin Hamad bin Suleiman, well-known as “Sultan Al-Shaer,” known for his history, achievements and dedication in poetry, literature, and acting. .

Al-Muslim asserted that the Sultan of the poet, born in the Emirate of Ajman in 1939, went through three main phases in his life, the first of which was the stage of beginnings, in which he was the enthusiastic poet who wanted to convey a specific message, and the second developed the comprehensive artist and actor, as he was considered an institution in itself, writing and preparing The script represents and supervises the dialect and other things, and the third is in the process of receding, adding that there was a line that combined these three personalities, which is poetry, as the character of the poet was present and strongly.

Al-Muslim pointed out that one of the most important stops that made Sultan Al-Shaer famous is his return trip from Kuwait with a boat, during which his bag was accidentally replaced by a woman’s bag who was with the returnees to the Emirates in the ship, so he composed a long satirical poem in this woman that caused the spread of his name. Many quarrels began between him and this woman over the issue of replacing the bag.

He said: Sultan Al-Shaer was impressed by this type of debate, for example he used to write poetry in a cat, dog, or camel, and he also has a famous poem that narrates an incident of eating a “goat” due to a bank check.