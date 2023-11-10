The lawyer of business coach Ayaz Shabutdinov, Nikita Apalikov, spoke about his stay in the pre-trial detention center. He published the blogger’s words on November 10 in his Telegram channel.

“I’m holding on. I once started by opening hostels. So I imagine that I’m in a hostel. Now there are six of us in the cell, one even recognized me. His friends built a large chain of coffee shops based on our franchise. So they accepted me normally,” said Shabutdinov.

The blogger said that the chairman of the board of a large company is being held in the cell with him. He himself plays sports and reads a lot.

“While there were no transfers, the inmates helped with food and everything necessary. I made my own laces from plastic bottle packaging. And today we went to the shower for the first time in a week. So life is getting better!” – Apalikov relayed the words of the detainee.

The blogger was detained in early November on suspicion of fraud after complaints about the educational courses he sold. The man offered people to buy webinars, trainings, courses. He claimed that by completing the training, his clients would be able to open successful businesses. The criminal case in which he became a defendant concerns eight people who purchased his services. According to Apalikov, the damage amounts to just over 4 million rubles.

On November 4, the Tagansky Court of Moscow remanded Shabutdinov in custody until December 16. The investigation insisted on the arrest of the defendant, since “while at large, Shabutdinov can hide or put pressure on witnesses and victims.” It turned out that the blogger has citizenship of Saint Lucia, as well as valid visas to the USA, UAE and Italy, which could help him leave Russia.

It was noted that in 2023, the income of blogger Ayaz Shabutdinov amounted to 300 million rubles. According to Art. 159 of the Criminal Code (“Fraud”) he could face up to 10 years in prison.