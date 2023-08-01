Home page World

On the beach in Scheveningen, even in winter, the calm on the beach could soon be over. A massive change is intended to attract more tourists.

Dortmund – In the summer, the beach at Scheveningen is in full swing. In winter, however, is also for NRW-Holidaymakers can no longer see anything from the hustle and bustle and the numerous beach restaurants. Because they have to be dismantled after the season. But that could soon change, to the annoyance of local residents, reports RUHR24.

Unusual conditions at popular Holland lido

Such dismantling is not sustainable and inexpensive: At the popular Dutch lido in Scheveningen, the restaurateurs have to dismantle their beach pavilions in October every year. Only shortly before Easter are they allowed to stand again.

The entire assembly and disassembly costs “at least 100,000 euros” and is anything but sustainable due to the large amounts of nitrogen required, criticizes Richard Arnold, owner of the beach hut La Cantina, to the Dutch news portal NRC.

A rather unusual procedure at the lido, which is also very popular with NRW holidaymakers. Because most of the beach bars and restaurants on the North Sea coast stay open all year round. But there is one crucial difference: the bars stand on stilts.

Dune protection in Scheveningen: Beach bars have to be massively changed

Beach restaurants on stilts should not only provide the typical North Sea look. The construction has an even more important function, the protection of the dunes.

When the pubs on Scheveningen beach were dismantled in winter, the dunes could grow due to the strong wind. And that’s important because these act as natural breakwaters and levees that protect the land from flooding.

The municipality of The Hague would still like to approve the beach tents in Scheveningen all year round, reports the Dutch news portal NRC. A letter has already been drafted by the municipal council.

But it is clear that something has to change for this: “There is no doubt that the pavilions have to be placed on stilts so that the sand can pass underneath,” explains Martin Wörsdörfer, chairman of the Scheveningen Beach Operators Association and former council member, to NRC.

Innovations in Holland-Strandbad: “shabby” sight causes trouble

Although the dune protection should be respected, the change on the beach in Scheveningen causes trouble among the residents. Until now, they were happy if they could enjoy the peace and quiet on the beach in winter – without the beach pavilions. Because the Mass tourism is a thorn in the side of the Netherlands.

Even during the Corona period, it became apparent that “it quickly looks shabby when the beach tents are left standing,” criticizes a resident of the Dutch news portal (more News from the Netherlands at RUHR24).

Problematic change: “Far too much gastronomy” on the beach in Scheveningen

Also the Ghost Boulevard in Scheveningen is a sign that there is “far too much gastronomy,” says former city councilor and chairman of the Scheveningen Boulevard Entrepreneurs Association, Henk Kool. It remains to be seen whether it will be worthwhile for all beach restaurants to open in the winter months, which are already much less crowded.

The city’s plan is therefore not to keep all beach tents open all year round. NRC reports that only those who also “meet strict sustainability requirements” should be allowed to open out of season and thus all year round.

If the owners can continue their business all year round, then sustainable investments such as solar panels or a water pump would be worthwhile. According to the operator, the catering industry in Scheveningen already pays attention to almost plastic-free operation and waste separation.