Kangana Ranaut has been consistently making rhetoric since Sushant Singh Rajput. After the angle of drugs in the case, he even said that 99% of the film industry people take drugs. After this, Kangana was criticized by many Bollywood celebs. Now, for the first time on this issue, actress Shabana Azmi has also given her views. Shabana has said that Kangana’s allegations on Bollywood are outrageous and she (Kangana) believes in her fantasy.

‘Let Kangana do what she is good at’

Talking to our colleague ‘Mumbai Mirror’ about this, Shabana said that Kangana’s comments on the film industry are outrageous. She said that although she is happy that Kangana taught feminism and nationalism to the film industry, she feels that Kangana fears that she will not be in the headlines one day. Shabana said that Kangana should do the same thing in which she is the best and that is acting.

‘Bollywood is being targeted to divert attention from real issues’

Talking further on the issue, Shabana said that there has been an uproar in Bollywood since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that it has always been easy to target and accuse the film industry. He has said that the campaign is being organized in a systematic manner to divert public attention from the real issues like economy, border tension with China, cases of rising corona, unemployment and farmers’ movement.

Wandering issue of justice for Sushant

Speaking on the issue of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shabana Azmi said that the direction of this case has also deviated. He said that the issue has now moved from ‘Sushant Ko Nyaya’ to ‘Drug Addict in Bollywood’. Shabana said that he feels that people should discuss mental health at this time which is a very serious issue, but sensation is being spread in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput.