Has won the National Film Award five times Kaifi Azmi was a famous poet, while Shaukat Azmi Theatre Artist. Shabana Azmi’s image has been of an unassuming, fearless and empowered woman from the screen to real life. Her pairing with husband Javed Akhtar is always in discussion. Shabana has won the National Film Award 5 times.

Won National Award for three consecutive years For the three consecutive years from 1983-1985, Shabana Azmi won the National Award for ‘Earth’, ‘Ruins’ and ‘Paar’. He also received the National Film Award for ‘Godmother’ in 1999. Whereas before all this, Shabana Azmi won her first National Award for the 1974 release ‘Ankur’. But this plan was not always like this.

Shabana used to be angry with her mother Shabana Azmi’s mother Shaukat Azmi has revealed many things related to Shabana in her autobiography ‘Kaifi and I, Memoir’. In this 2005 autobiography, Shaukat says that Shabana was angry with him in his childhood. Shabana felt that her mother loved her less and her brother Baba Azmi more. Once in childhood, Shabana went to the bathroom and cried a lot when the mother picked up Baba and gave him a toast from Shabana’s plate for sending her to school early. Then he was 9 years old.

Tried to die in school Shaukat says in her autobiography, ‘Once Shabana went to the school laboratory and ate copper sulphate. Her best friend Parna told that Shabana has told her that mother loves Baba more and this is said by mother herself. I then held my head in despair. ‘

Shabana was dying in front of the train The second time the senses of Shabana’s family flew away when they tried to kill themselves by coming in front of the train. Shaukat writes in his book, ‘Such an incident happened once more. I treated him harshly. I resentfully asked him to leave the house. I came to know that he tried to get ahead of the train at Grant Road railway station. Luckily, his school watchman was there. He pulled Shabana’s hand. Then I decided that he would have to think twice before asking him to leave the house. ‘

3 months sold coffee without telling parents Shabana Azmi has been adhering to the principles since childhood. She used to work in the amount of money given to her by her parents. She did not ask even when needed. Mother Shaukat tells that Shabana wanted to work before admission to the college after the senior passed from Cambridge. He then sold coffee at the petrol station for 3 months. For this, they used to get 30 rupees every day. Interestingly, no one at home knew about this. Mother Shaukat was busy in rehearsals. One day Shabana gave all her earned money to the mother, then got information about it.

Shekhar Kapoor was in relation When Shabana Azmi came in films, it was as soon as she came. During the film career, his name was closely associated with Shekhar Kapoor. Shabana herself confessed in an interview that she was in a relationship with director Shekhar Kapur. Their breakup also happened by mutual consent.

Shashi Kapoor was a crush Similarly, during an interview in 2004, Shabana admitted that Shashi Kapoor was his crush. In this interview, Shabana also talked about her relationship with Javed Akhtar. Javed Akhtar was already married. Honey Irani was his wife. There were also two children – Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

… and married Javed Akhtar Shabana says, “Javed would often bring Poetry to Abba and seek advice.” He looked somewhat funny, well-informed and in many ways like Abba. This was the reason that I was attracted. He was married, so we tried a breakup several times. But later Javed divorced his first wife and we got married on 9 December 1984.

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi is celebrating her 70th birthday on 18 September 1950. Shabana, born in 1950, inherited two things, shayari from father Kaifi Azmi and bouquet of words, while the art of acting from mother Shaukat Azmi. It is clear that Shabana, who grew up in such a place, aroused interest in art from childhood. Shabana, who has done more than 120 films in Hindi and Bengali cinema, made an acting debut in 1974. There was a time when she used to charge more than the hero in Bollywood. But for Shabana, who has a strong acting on screen, one can hardly think that she tried Suicide for not one, but twice in childhood.