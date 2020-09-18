Bollywood industry veteran actress Shabana Azmi is known for her excellent acting. He has made a distinct identity by doing a fantastic job in films. Shabana’s father Kaifi Azmi was a famous poet. Shabana is married to famous writer Javed Akhtar, but the family members were against this marriage. Shabana Azmi is celebrating her birthday on September 18. On this special occasion, people know some interesting things about their love story.

Shabana Azmi has made a lot of headlines about her personal life. It is said that Shabana’s family was not ready to marry married Javed. Javed was first married to Honey Irani. The two have two children Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. Javed Akhtar used to learn the art of writing from Shafana Azmi’s father Kaifi Azmi in the year 1970. He used to show his written poems and seek advice. During this time, the closeness between Javed and Shabana started increasing.

Ishaan Khattar on the set? Ananya Pandey opened her poll by sharing funny videos

Meanwhile, Javed and Honey’s relationship with Shabana started to crack. The days between the two started to get very close. Everyday, seeing the quarrel in the house, Honey allowed Javed to go to Shabana one day. He asked Javed to go to Shabana and not worry about the children. The two then divorced each other by mutual consent.

Rupal Patel will be seen in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’, said – will be a bang in the show

However, Shabana’s father Kaifi Azmi was not happy with the relationship. He felt that there was a rift between Javed and Honey because of Shabana. He did not want Shabana to marry a man who is already married. Shabana later assured the father that Javed’s marriage was not broken because of him. Then Kaifi Sahab agreed and approved the marriage of both. After this, both the stars got married.