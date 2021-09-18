Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly team won the Emirates Men’s Handball Cup for the 2020-2021 season, a tournament that was held last season and was postponed for the current season, after the Al-Fursan match against Dibba Al-Hisn in the Mighty League.

Al-Ahly youth had obtained a referee from the Sports Arbitration Center, granting him the right to crown the cup title, after he crowned Sharjah last season.

The coronation ceremony was attended by Abdul Salam Rabie, Vice President of the Federation of Hando, Nasser Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Federation, Saud Saleh and Faisal Al Tawash, members of the Federation, Dr. Majid Sultan, CEO of Shabab Al Ahli Sports Company, and a number of administrators.

Waheed Murad, captain of the Al-Ahly youth team, confirmed that winning a championship from last season, but it will be an incentive for players to continue to shine and rise again to the podiums.

On the other hand, Al-Ahly youth managed to beat Dibba Al-Hisn 35-29, in the match that took place between them at Maktoum bin Mohammed Hall in the second round of the Strong Hand League. In the same round, the victory over Maliha 31-28 and Al Wasl on Al Jazira 31-26 included.