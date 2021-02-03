Dubai (Union)

Today, Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the badge for the start of the Elite Women’s Race, which is the last race of the fifth edition of the Ladder Cycling Championship organized by the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – for Procurement and Finance, by holding the Elite Women’s Race For a distance of 106 km and the participation of 75 contestants from 24 nationalities in the Saih Al-Salam region, the race was strong, with a high speed of more than 42 km per hour.

The Al-Ahly youth team won the first place at the individual and team levels, in the individual, where Marta Bastianelli of the Al-Ahly youth team won the first place after cutting the race distance in a time of 2,33.57 hours, followed by her colleague in the same team Anna Trevisi from the Al-Ahly youth team in the second place. In the third place is Samah Khalid from the Dubai Police team, while the Al-Ahly youth team won the first place for the teams, followed by the Dubai Police team and third the WASH team, and the winners were crowned by Amir bin Juma Al Falasi, CEO of the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – for Procurement and Finance Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the championship, and Mansour Bouasiba, President of the Cycling Federation.

Omair bin Jumah Al Falasi, CEO of the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – for Procurement and Finance, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the Championship, raised the highest signs of gratitude and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, May God protect him, for his vision, presence, support and patronage, which put the championship at the forefront of the tournaments and provided the reasons for development and growth, which was reflected in the fifth edition, which witnessed an increase in the number of races that reached 6 races for different categories and the participation of about 500 amateur and professional contestants from men and women and teams Of various nationalities.

He added: Our happiness is that the tournament did not witness any accidents, and it was completely free of new cases of Coronavirus, with our endeavor to implement all precautionary measures and checks for participants and workers to ensure the health and safety of everyone, in addition to making sure that the tracks are free of any obstacles and putting the principle of safety first. For the participants, administrative teams and followers, it was a successful championship in all measures at the technical level, and the increase in the encouragement of practitioners and their number, and the health and organizational level.

Al Falasi also thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his preference for launching the starting badge for the Elite Women’s Race and for following up the race, which confirms the wise leadership’s keenness to support athletes and motivate them to achieve the best results and performance during competitions.

Mohamed Al-Mousa, Chairman of the Logistics Committee, confirmed that the commitment of the contestants and teams to the exact path set by the organizing committee contributed to increasing the strength of competition in the race and was reflected in the speed of the course through our endeavor to provide the best possible path to extract the maximum capabilities of the contestants and raise the spirit of challenge until the moment of reaching the finish line. .

Majid Al Bastaki, Chairman of the Media Committee, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the local and international media that contributed to following up on the details of the tournament moment by moment, which was reflected in the event’s global reach through the coverage it received by international news agencies and the follow-up to the levels offered by the tournament and the large number of participation from Different nationalities reflect the most beautiful paintings of creativity on the land of tolerance, love and goodness.

Rami Nabulsi, head of the Finance and Promotion Committee, revealed that the number of women participating in the elite race reached 74 contestants from 24 different nationalities, from countries: the Emirates, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Philippines, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

He added: The participation of the contestants came with 17 individual female competitors, and 58 female competitors from 11 teams, namely: WASH, Dubai Police, Airworks, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, Al Wathba, Cycle Hub, Yasi, Shabab Al Ahly, BR, VC Emirates, and the Dubai Foundation team. For ambulance services.