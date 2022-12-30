Ali Maali (Dubai)

The race intensified for the lead among the basketball teams in the Gulf region, which was divided into two groups. The first includes Shabab Al-Ahly, Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia, Kazma Al-Kuwaiti and Al-Bashaer Al-Omani, and the second includes Kuwait Al-Kuwaiti, Al-Nasr Al-Saudi, Al-Sadd Al-Qatari and Al-Manama Al-Bahrain, and with the end of the second round matches, the competition became inflamed.

The new system for the tournament, which is being applied for the first time by the International Federation, requires the home and away system, and the abolition of the previous grouping system, that the champion of each group qualifies directly to the semi-finals, where there is another group that is currently led by Kuwait with 4 points, and each of Manama and Al Sadd and each of them 3 points, and victory fourth with two points.

The second place holders meet in each group to determine a team from them to advance to the semi-finals, thus bringing the number of qualified from the Gulf region to 3 teams, joined by the same number of West Asian teams, which is the Lebanese Beirut, the leader of the first group with 4 points, followed by the Iranian Zobhan and the Jordanian Orthodox, Each of them has 3 points, followed by the Syrian Aleppo Union with two points, and in the second group, the Iraqi oil is in the lead with 4 points, followed by the Lebanese athlete and Iranian Gorgan with 3 points, then the Syrian dignity with two points.

And with the third and next round, whose competitions will be held starting next Monday, where Al-Hilal will be the guest of Al-Ahly youth in an upcoming summit, the aim of which is to “dissolve the partnership” of the summit of the first group for the Gulf region, and the next day Kazma will play with Al-Bashir, and in the second Gulf group, Al-Sadd will play with Manama, and Kuwait with victory.

Al-Ahly youth began arranging its cards appropriately after the exciting victory over Kazma 91-86, as its next match with Al-Hilal is very important not only for the lead, but to confirm the strength of the “knights” in the group, and opportunities are still available for all the teams in the group, in light of The new system for “home and away” matches, but if Shabab Al-Ahly’s victory is achieved in the next third round, it will be a very important boost before the return matches that start on January 17.

Shabab Al-Ahly, who was previously crowned the Gulf Clubs Champion 3 times in a row from 2015 to 2017, realizes that its leadership in the group gives it direct qualification to the semi-finals, which is what the team plans under the leadership of coach Zoran and his assistant technical staff.