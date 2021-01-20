Rida Salim (Dubai) – Shabab Al-Ahly hit an appointment with the Sharjah team on the Emirates Cup for handball on Saturday, after the victory over Al Ain team 29-22 in Sharjah Hall, the first half ended with Al-Zaeem Al-Aynaoui leading 14-13, and thus Al-Banafsaj lost in the two matches against Sharjah And Al-Ahly’s youth have left the title race, while they obtain the winning trophy against the King and the Knights to lead the group of the final round, which is held in a one-round league system.

It is expected that the two teams will request the transfer of the match that was scheduled to be held in Al Ain Hall to Al Wasl or Al Nasr Hall, which will be announced by the Federation in the coming hours.

At the same time, Al-Nasr succeeded in achieving victory over Al Wasl 39-34 in the satisfaction centers from the fourth to the sixth, and the first half ended in a draw 21-21, to settle the fourth place in his favor, by beating Al-Jazeera in the first round 31-22, and it meets in the last round Saturday Al Wasl and Al Jazira, the winner of them gets the fifth place, and the loser gets the sixth place in the overall standings of the tournament.

In the seventh to ninth positions round, Dibba Al-Hisn and Maliha tied 23-23 at the Dibba Al-Hisn hall, the first round ended with the landowners leading 11-13, the first round resulted in Bani Yas winning over Dibba Al-Hisn 27-24, and Bani Yas meets Maliha In the last round, Saturday, the winner of the two will come in seventh place, the loser in eighth place, while Dibba Al-Hisn will be in ninth place.