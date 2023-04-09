Ali Maali (Dubai)

Al-Ahly youth basketball regained its balance locally, by defeating Al-Wasl 87-83 in the “deciding” match, qualifying for the league final and meeting Al-Nasr next Saturday, in the first leg of the final at Al-Ahly Youth Hall, and the “Forsan” succeeded in settling the “comma” against “the Emperor.” After a strong and enthusiastic match between the two teams.

The great experiences of Al-Ahly youth decided the exciting confrontation, despite the wonderful presentation by Al-Wasl, led by the veteran coach Abdul Hamid Ibrahim, as Al-Ahly swept the first quarter 26-17, and the two teams tied 24-24 in the second quarter, and Al-Ahly youth excelled 17- 11, and 29- 22, in the third and fourth quarters, and the international team consisting of Salem Al Zaabi, Mohieddin Khattab, Muhammad Rayan managed the match, and the international Hussein Al Balushi watched it.

Al-Ahly youth Qais Omar was absent from injury, which affected the team a lot due to his experience and competence in the decisive matches, and Al-Wasl Khalifa Khalil was absent, one of the important papers.

Shabab Al-Ahly was able to win the match thanks to the personality of the players, although the difference reached 14 points in favor of Al-Wasl, but the “Al-Fursan” continued to fight until the qualifying card was settled, to take a step closer to retaining the title.

And when Shabab Al-Ahly meets Al-Nassr in the final, the two teams renew the memories of the 2018 final, which witnessed the victory of the “Forsan” over the “Brigadier”, but the picture is different this season, given the strength of the “Blue” under the leadership of coach Hossam Al-Wakil, who aspires to the title with Al-Nasr.