Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The match between Shabab Al-Ahly and Saudi Al Hilal tomorrow (Sunday) in the second round of the first group competitions in the AFC Champions League, a thrilling Gulf Derby, combines two teams strongly recommended to go far in the continental championship, and are looking for a correction of their course today, after the beginning “stumbling”, and being satisfied with a point Tie.

And what increases the importance of the meeting is the value of the winning points, to enter the atmosphere of the tournament strongly, and to ensure competition for one of the cards to qualify for the next round, in addition to that each team tries to correct its image, after the blurry start for each of them.

The confrontation takes place in the midst of many memories that bring together the two teams, most notably the victory of Shabab Al-Ahly 3-0 in the last version, after “Blue” was considered withdrawn, and the “Super” Eduardo confronted his former colleagues in the “Leader”, which raises the level of excitement and enthusiasm at the summit. Spherical, which is held at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

The representative of the Emirati football enters the confrontation, after he learned the lesson of wasting opportunities in the first match against the independence of Tajikistan, and wasting a victory that was within reach, as it is expected that coach Mahdi Ali will address some technical errors, in order to find the desired goal success, to reach the net and achieve a positive result.

The technical staff is counting on the players entering the continental atmosphere of the competition, freedom from the pressures of the beginning, to present the truth of their level, and to appear in the required performance, especially on the part of Brazilians Eduardo and Igor Jesus.

As for Al Hilal, the technical staff invited 7 players from the youth team to join the “Big Blue” in the tournament, due to the many absences suffered by the team due to injury, as it is expected that Jang Hyun Soo, Andre Carilo and Luciano Vito will be absent.

In the current version, Hilal is looking for compensation for losing its title in the last championship, in a “dramatic” way, and trying to consolidate its lead for the clubs crowned with the continental title, after winning it three times in 1992, 2000 and 2019, and Al Hilal, who is currently leading the Saudi League, is the only one from West Asia that has won the title. In the last 9 years.