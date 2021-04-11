Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly entered the golden square of the Hand League in the last meters of the finish line, after moving away to late positions in the next rounds, and the Knights raised its score to 44 points, by winning the Al-Dhafra team 30-26 in the Al-Ahly Youth Hall, within the twenty-first and penultimate round of The competition, and the first half ended with the landlords leading 17-12, to jump from fifth to third place, equal with victory in points and goal difference in his favor. Al-Ahly youth benefited in entering the square from the absence of victory in this round, and Maliha’s loss against Sharjah, the league champion, with a score of 23-32 in the King Sharqawi Hall, so Mleiha’s balance froze from point 43 and retreated to fifth place, while Sharjah sits at the top of the league with 57 points. Al-Ain retained its position in the runners-up, with its victory over the Dibba Al-Hisn team with a score of 29-27 in the Banafseg Hall, to raise its score to 48 points and settle the runners-up before the final round of the league, when it meets the victory that needs to win in order to remain in the third place with a large difference of goals Al-Wasl defeated Bani Yas 28-31 in the match that took place between them in Al-Samawi Hall. Sharjah leads the top of the standings before the end with a round of 57 points, followed by Al Ain 48, then Shabab Al Ahly III 44 points, Al Nasr Fourth with 44 points, Al Jazirah Fifth with 43 points, Maliha VI 43, Al Wasl seventh with 39 points, Dibba Al Hisn 8th with 28 points, and Baniyas 9th 26 points. The tenth unit has 26 points, and the eleventh unit has 22 points. The twenty-second and final round of the competition, next Friday, will witness the final arrangement of the competition schedule, where victory meets Al-Ain in the Rashid bin Hamdan hall in Al-Nasr Club, and Al-Ahly youth in the Emperor’s hall, and Maliha with the island in the Mleiha hall, and the unity with Dibba Al-Hisn in the Federation Kalba hall, while The coronation match between Sharjah and Al Dhafra will be held in the King Sharqawi Hall.