Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly won the Arab Gulf League U-21 shield, drawing 1-1 against their guest Al-Nasr, at Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai, as part of the “26th round” and the last, and Shabab Al-Ahly, who won the title since the end of the last round, raised their tally to 56 points in the lead. , Compared to 25 for his guest Al-Nasr, who is in the 11th place.

The Al-Fursan players received the league shield from Hassan Talib Al-Marri, a member of the Board of Directors of the Professional League and Chairman of the Technical Committee, in the presence of Ibrahim Abdul-Malik, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Ahly Youth Company for Football, and Isa Sabt, the Sports Director of Shabab Al-Ahly.

Shabab Al-Ahly became the sixth team to win the U-21 league title since the 2008-2009 edition was launched, and the list included Al-Jazira 2008-2009, Al Ain 2009-2010 2010 2011,2011-2012,2012 2013,2013 2014,2014-2015. And 2018-2019, Sharjah 2015-2016, Al Wahda 2016-2017, Al Nasr 2017-2018, and Shabab Al Ahly in the current season 2020-2021.

Abdulaziz Mohammed opened the scoring for the owners of the land with a free kick in the 51st minute, and the guests equalized with a counter-goal by substitute Sultan Fayez of Shabab Al-Ahly, who scored by mistake against his team’s goal in the 86th minute.

The 21st League final match for the first time in the UAE stadiums witnessed the assignment of Amal Jamal to participate as second assistant referee, along with Ahmed Farhan Al Hammadi, arena referee, Hamdan Muhammad, first assistant referee, Salem Jumaa, fourth referee, and Saeed Al Yamahi, resident referee.

In the rest of the round matches, Al Ain outperformed its guest Hatta 3-0, to settle «Al Zaeem» and the rankings, with 53 points, compared to 23 Lahta, 12th-placed, and Ittihad Kalba ended its campaign in third place, with 51 points, by beating its host Sharjah 3 -1, while Sharjah fell to fourth place with 48 points.

The “fifth” unit lost 48 points to its guest Bani Yas “the tenth” with 31 points, and the latter decided the match in his favor by winning 5-2, and Al-Jazirah defeated its host Khorfakkan 4-3, while a positive tie was settled by the match of Al Dhafra and Al Wasl with 1-1, and a negative tie. Ajman and Fujairah match.