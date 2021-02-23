Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Al-Ahly youth live a rosy march under the leadership of their old new coach, Mahdi Ali, after the team’s change in performance and numbers, thanks to the positive results it achieves and the successes it reaps in all competitions, the last of which is reaching the final of His Highness the President’s Cup for the 12th time in its history, after winning On Bani Yas.

The “Al-Fursan” team is seriously betting on three tournaments this season, as it secured the Super Cup last month, and set foot in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup, by beating Al Wasl with a clean double in Zabeel, and faces victory in the final of the “most expensive tournament” with ample chances to add two new titles.

Coach Mahdi Ali is credited with his success in correcting the image of the team, after he restored confidence in the souls of the players, and helped them regain the truth of their potential, in addition to motivating foreigners to give their best, to complete the team system, and Al-Ahly youth returned strongly to the forefront with a serious competitor on all fronts, including The title of the Arab Gulf League, where he did not lose during the last six rounds, advanced to sixth place, reducing the difference between him and the leader to 8 points. Mahdi Ali is counting on Omar Abdel Rahman joining the team after completing his readiness, and Ahmed Khalil’s return after recovering from the injury to complete the strike force within the “Knights” team, with the aim of achieving more local and foreign successes.