Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Ahly youth seeks to reach the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2023-2024, when it will be a guest on Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia at nine thirty in the evening, Tuesday, at the “Marsool Park” stadium, the stronghold of “Al-Alamy” in the capital, Riyadh, in the annexe of the West Asian clubs.

The winner of the upcoming confrontation awaits the group stage draw next Thursday in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

“Al-Fursan” reserved its seat in the annex, after crossing the hurdle of its Jordanian guest Al-Wehdat 3-0, in the preliminary round last Tuesday, at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, before launching the journey to defend its local title in the “ADNOC Professional League” by winning against its host, Ajman, by three. Last Friday evening, within the “first round”.

Al-Ahly youth rely on its continuous presence in the group stage of the Asian champions, especially in the last three seasons, as it qualified twice for the round of sixteen, the first in the “2020 edition” against Al-Ahly of Saudi Arabia, and the second in 2022 against Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia 1-3, at a time when it is preparing Obtaining the title of “2015 edition” is the biggest achievement in the continental record for the “Al-Fursan”.

On the other hand, Al-Nasr, returning to the continental appearance, after the last participation in 2021, hopes to achieve a better achievement than reaching the semi-finals, and “Al-Alamy” recorded its first presence in the AFC Champions League in its new form in the “2011 edition”, noting that the Saudi club reached the final of the club championship. Asian Champions League in 1995, and won the Asian Clubs Championship title in 1998, and was the first representative of the Asian continent in the Club World Cup in 2000.

In Tuesday’s match, the “Forsan” will miss the efforts of Argentine Kartabia, who won the Golden Ball award for the best foreign player last season, while his Serbian coach, Marco Nikolic, is counting on the efforts of foreigners from the Serbian team, Luka Milivojevic, Uzbek Janiev, defender Bogdan Planic, Monis Dabbour, Next to the young scorer Hareb Abdullah.

In turn, victory under the leadership of the Portuguese Luis Castro relies on a strong squad, which includes many top international stars, such as the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Sadio Mane, Marcio Brozovic, and Alex Telles, and he hopes to overcome the “bump” of the local start in the Saudi League, with a loss. In two consecutive matches against Al-Ettifaq 1-2 outside its bases, and Al-Taawon 0-2 in Riyadh.