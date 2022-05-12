Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Ahly youth won the “U-21 Pro League” title, three rounds before the conclusion, by winning against its host Al-Nasr 2-1 in the “23rd round”, to win the “Al-Fursan” leader with the shield, after raising his score to 57 points, 9 points behind Al-Ain. “Al-Wasif”, which in turn defeated its host Al-Jazira 2-1 in the same round.

Muhammad Al-Madani opened the scoring for the “Knights” in the 37th minute, and Wesley Henrique equalized for “Al-Ameed” in the 52nd minute, before Sultan Fayez scored the decisive goal in the 82nd minute, and gave his team the three points, with the 17th victory in his career, compared to a tie in 6. matches.

Shabab Al-Ahly, which is one of the 5 clubs that won the title since the first version of 2008-2009, retained its title for the second consecutive season, after embracing the shield for the first time last season 2020-2021, and it is also the third for Al-Ahly youth teams under 21 in the current season’s competitions. After the youth team won the U-21 League and Cup, organized by the Football Association, in parallel with the U-21 Professional League, and supervised by the Professional League.

Hero List

2008-2009: Al Jazeera “Reserve League”

2009-2010: Al Ain “Reserve League”

2010-2011: Al Ain Reserve League

2011-2012: Al Ain “Reserve League”

2012-2013: Al Ain «Etisalat Reserve League»

2013-2014: Al Ain “Reserve League”

2014-2015: Al Ain “Under 21 League”

2015-2016: Sharjah “Under 21 League”

2016-2017: Al Wahda “Under 21 League”

2017-2018: Al Nasr “Arabian Gulf Reserve League”

2018-2019: Al Ain “Arabian Gulf League Under 21”

2019-2020: Cancellation of the “Arabian Gulf League Under 21”

2020-2021: Shabab Al-Ahly «Arabian Gulf League under 21»

2021-2022: Shabab Al-Ahly “U-21 Professional League”