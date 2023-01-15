Dubai (Union)

Major General Dr. Abdul Qudous Al-Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Leadership Affairs at Dubai Police, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr, President of the Athletics Federation, and Fahd Abdullah bin Juma, Vice President of the Federation, crowned the winners of the Vice President’s Cup for Running, which was held in Al Warqa Park in Dubai, with the participation of more than 350 Male and female players representing 17 clubs, where Shabab Al-Ahly men won the title with 23 points.

The men’s singles competition saw Hatta win the gold medal through Taha Adam Godino, Al Wasl won the silver through Sikias Amani, and Al Ahly Youth won the bronze through Yasser Al Shaashwi.

The Abu Dhabi Club achieved first place in the women’s teams with 10 points. The club’s players, Ruqaya Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, won the gold, Maryam Al-Shamsi, the silver, and Moza Muhammad Al-Ghafli, the bronze, in the singles of this category, while the Kalba Club shone by leading the youth and youth categories, and Al-Hamriya won first place in the Cubs and Dibba. Al Hosn tops the junior category.

The Athletics Association was keen on the participation of the community group for the first time in several categories, as the tournament included the age groups of the categories of “men – women – youth – young women – juniors – juniors – cubs” for boys and girls, representing Shabab Al-Ahly Clubs, Al Wasl, Dibba Al Hisn, Fujairah, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Hatta, Al Hamriya, Falaj Al Mualla, Emirates, Khor Fakkan, Al Rams, Masafi, Al Bataeh, Maliha, Kalba and Abu Dhabi Athletics Associations, for distances of 8 km for youth, 6 km for both young women and men, and 3 km for age groups, boys and girls.

Ahmed Ali Saeed won the individual gold for the youth category, Ahmed Raslan, the silver player for Al-Hamriyah, and Muhammad Adel Al-Nuaimi, the Kalba player, won the bronze, while Ittihad Kalba won the championship cup at the team level with a total of 20 points.

Kalba continued to shine in the junior singles by winning the gold and silver by the players Yasser Salem Johar and Rashid Obaid Al-Qaidi, and Al-Hamriya won the bronze through Hamza Youssef, and Kalba won the Teams Championship Cup after scoring 15 points.

Harshdeep Kaur “Al-Bataeh” excelled in the women’s singles category by winning the gold medal, while Dibba Al-Hisn dominated the gold and silver medals in the junior women’s singles category by Joria Ahmed and Amoun Ahmed, and the Emirates Club won the bronze through the player Salma Ashraf, while Al-Hosn won first place at the team level with a score 68 points.

Adel Jamie awarded Sharjah Club the gold medal in the men’s boys individual category, and Hatta won the silver through Hamad Saleh and Al-Hamriyah bronze by Rabih Khalaf Rabei, while Al-Hamriyah won the championship cup at the team level in the boys’ juniors with 49 points.

Dibba Al-Hisn won the gold medal in the juniors category, girls singles, via Shaima Abu Talib, the silver medals by Saja Ahmed Al-Sayed, and the bronze medals by Aisha Saud, while Dibba Al-Hisn won the team cup in the girls’ juniors category, with 74 points.