Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The Gulf Basketball Organizing Committee announced the schedule of matches for the Gulf Club Championship, in its 40th edition, in which Shabab Al-Ahly, the league champion, will represent us, from June 18 to June 26, at the Shabab Al-Ahly Club hall in Dubai with the participation of 5 clubs.

Al-Fursan begins its career with the Saudi victory, who won the Saudi League title for the first time in its history. The confrontation comes on the opening day, preceded by the Bahraini Al-Ahly match with the Qatari North.

Shabab Al-Ahly will meet in its second match with Al-Ahly of Bahrain on June 20, and the third match with Kuwait, Al-Kuwaiti, on the 22nd of the same month, and the fourth with Al-Shamal on June 23, at the end of the preliminary round.

In the second “semi-final” round, the first meets the fourth, the second with the third, while the fifth is deposited from the preliminary round.

Abdullatif Al-Fardan, Chairman of the Gulf Organizing Committee, confirmed that the first and second place winners qualify for the second phase of the Asian qualifiers, hoping to qualify for the finals of the Club Championship, according to the new Asian system in the game, which depends on the regions system to hold the qualifiers and various qualification stages. That the championship witness a strong race between more than one team.