Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Al-Wehda halted the winning streak of Shabab Al-Ahly, which lasted for seven matches in all competitions, after a 2-2 draw in the confrontation that was held today «Saturday», at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, as part of the «Round 16» of the Arab Gulf Football League.

“Al-Fursan” scored his two goals through Mohamed Jumaa “Pele” and Eduardo in the 34th and 59th minutes, while Gianluca Mouniz and Khamis Ismail scored in the 26th and 61st minutes, so that each team got a point.

The match was exciting and enthusiastic, and witnessed beautiful goals, during which the two teams shared control, as the guests pressed and threatened the “Knights” goal, until they succeeded in scoring the goal of progress, from a fixed ball, in the 26th minute, through Gianluca Meniz, before the owners of the land returned strongly And they equalized through Muhammad Jumah “Pele” in the 34th minute, and then threatened Al-Shamsi goalkeeper Al-Wahda, on several occasions, the most dangerous of which was the opponent of the post on two occasions, against Aziz Janiyev and “Pele”, to end the first half with a 1-1 draw.

In the second half, the goal-scoring race continued, as the “knights” turned the table on its guest, scoring a goal by Eduardo in the 59th minute, but Khamis Ismail responded quickly with a goal for the unit after two minutes, to tie the balance again, despite the changes made by the two technical staff, However, the result remained the same, with the two teams sharing a tie.