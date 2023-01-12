Ali Maali (Dubai)

Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr youth qualified for the “Gold Square” in the men’s basketball league, after the “Al-Fursan” lead in the preliminary round, and the “Brigadier” came in the “runner-up”, at the end of “round 14”, and Al-Ahly youth reached “point 22”, by defeating Sharjah 94 -91, in the match that took place at the “Al-Fursan” hall, and the match was very strong, and the result remained confused until the last seconds of the match, which witnessed the brilliance of more than one player in the two teams.

Al-Nasr raised its score to “point 21”, by defeating Al-Wahda 89-69, in the match that took place at Al-Jazira Club Hall, so that Hossam Al-Wakil, the coach of the team, confirmed his skill in successfully leading the “Brigadier” so far.

In a third match, Al Wasl defeated Al Dhafra 92-80, thus Sharjah will meet Al Wahda, and Al Wasl with Al Bataeh, and the two winners complete the “Golden Square” with Shabab Al Ahly and Al Nasr.