Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Bataeh qualified for the U-21 Youth Cup final, after the first overcame Dibba Al-Hisn 5-2, and the second defeated Dibba Al-Hisn 6-0, in the semi-final matches at Shabab Al-Ahly Stadium in Al-Aweer and Dibba Al-Hisn Stadium.

The U-21 Youth Cup is the 12th competition for the age groups in the Football Association, which includes the U-21 Youth League, the U-19 Youth League, the U-17 Junior League, the U-16 Junior League, the U-15 U-15 League “A” and the U-15 U-15 League Year “B”, the Cubs Under 14 years League “A”, the Cubs Under 14 years League “B”, the Cubs Under 13 years League “A”, the Cubs Under 13 years “B” League, and the Cubs Under 13 years “C” League.

Al-Fursan, crowned with the league title in the same category, “youth under 21”, hit hard in the semi-final against its guest Dibba, after its players scored 5 goals, including three “hat-trick” goals for the player Mohamed Youssef Ateeq in the 16th, 44th and 53rd minutes, and a goal by Mohamed Khamis. In the 33rd minute, Salah El-Din El-Saadawi’s fifth in the 86th minute, while the goals of “Al-Nawakhida” Khamis Al-Zyoudi scored in the 27th minute, and “Alternative” Nasser Al-Shehhi in the 70th minute. Al-Ahly youth in the first round surpassed their opponent Al-Madam by winning five clean .

On the other hand, Al-Bataeh players deposited “half a dozen” against Dibba Al-Hisn in the semi-finals, and Joel Odinaka scored three “hat-trick” goals in the 30,47,71 minutes, while Yasser Hassan scored a “double” in the 15th and 59th minutes, and Saud Al-Ansari added the goal. The seventh in the 73rd minute, and Al-Bataeh had overtaken Gulf FC in the first round of the quarter-finals, winning 5-2.

Eight teams participated in the U-21 Youth Cup, which included Shabab Al-Ahly, Dibba, Al Arabi, Dibba Al-Hisn, Al-Madam, Al-Bataeh, Gulf, and Al-Rams. to determine the winner.