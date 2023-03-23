Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Bani Yas Club hall will host the second combined session of the Volleyball Super Cup for the 2022-2023 season, which will start on Friday with the matches between “Al-Samawi” and Al-Jazira at nine in the evening, and the Al-Ahly and Al-Ain Youth Summit at eleven in the evening, within the first round.

The second round of the “Super Plane” will witness the holding of three rounds on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, respectively. At the conclusion of the competition.

Bani Yas leads the “Super Plane” standings at the end of the matches of the first combined session, which was held last week in the Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Hall of the Al-Ahly Youth Club in Al-Mamzar, and “Al-Samawi” took the lead with 8 points, compared to 7 points for Al-Ain “runner-up”, while Al-Jazira came third with a score. Two points from its victory in the last round against Shabab Al-Ahly, who finished in last place, with a score of 3-2.

The winner of the “Super Cup” title is determined, based on the final arrangement of the teams qualified for the current stage, which is held in two combined rounds to determine the final arrangement from first to fourth.

The titles of the current season 2022-2023 for volleyball are distributed between Al-Jazira, which won the Vice President’s Cup title at the expense of Shabab Al-Ahly in the final, with a score of 3-1, and Bani Yas, winning the men’s league, at the expense of Shabab Al-Ahly after winning 3-2 in the two-legged final matches. While Al-Wasl Al-Douri was decided at the level of the youth and women’s categories.